Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhavina Patel accepted that she was a "little nervous" for the final, but said that she will try to rectify this in the next tournament.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following her loss to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's table tennis (Class 4) at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel on Sunday said that she is disappointed as she was not able to give her 100 per cent in the summit clash.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhavina accepted that she was a "little nervous" for the final, but said that she will try to rectify this in the next tournament. She said that she will definitely win a Gold medal in the next tournament if she performs at her 100 per cent.

"I am very happy on one side and on one side I was very nervous, so that's why I wasn't able to give my hundred per cent in the match. I am not satisfied and a little bit disappointed. But I will fulfil all the shortcomings in the next tournament," she said.

"I am able to control my mind very well. It's not a big thing for me. But this was my first experience. The Chinese player played very well. She had a very fast moment and have a huge experience so that's why I was nervous," she added.

PM Modi speaks Bhavina Patel, congratulates her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Bhavina after her final game and congratulated her on winning a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics. Wishing all the best for the future, PM Modi lauded her efforts and told Bhavina that she has scripted history.

Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma