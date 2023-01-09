Wales Great Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Club And International Football

Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale on Monday said he had decided to end his football career, both at club and international level career at the age of 33. Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them to their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bale shared several pictures and announced his retirement with a note stating, "After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from the club and international football."

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true."

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old."

"O my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, teammates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable."

"My parents and my sister, without your dedication in those early days, without such a strong foundation, I wouldn’t be writing this statement right now, so thank you for putting me on this path and for your unwavering support."

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded along the way. You inspire me to be better, and to make you proud."

"So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure."

The player released a separate statement to bid farewell to the Welsh fans and team, saying his decision to retire from international football had been "by far the hardest of my career."



"The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I've experienced.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together (we) have been to unexpected and amazing places.

"I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers, and back room staff that became family."

Meanwhile, Bale had started his senior career at then-Championship side Southampton, which introduced the 17-year-old to professional football before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur two years later.