Virat Kohli Turns 34: A Look At The Records Of India's Batting Marvel

STAR India batter and former captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today. The batting marvel has been enjoying the return of his form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia where he has scored three unbeaten fifties in four matches and is topping the list of leading run-scorers with 220 runs so far. After two years of a lean patch, Virat Kohli returned to his form this year during the Asia Cup in which he scored his 71st International hundred.

Virat Kohli needs no introduction as he is one of the most prolific batsmen in cricketing history. The living legend is regarded as the chase master given his fearless and aggressive approach towards the game. Cricket is a 'performing art' and as an artist, it is not just his achievements but the connection that he is slowly creating with his fans which will contribute immensely to his rich legacy.

List of records Virat Kohli holds:

Most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup (1,065)

Fastest to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in ODIs

Most player of the series awards in T20Is (7)

Most player of the match awards in T20Is (15)

Most runs in T20I Internationals (3,932)

Highest career batting average in T20Is (53.13)

Fastest to 3,000 in T20Is (81 innings)

Most hundreds against a team in ODIs (9 vs West Indies)

Most fifties in T20 Internationals (37)

Player with the most appearances as captain of India (68) in Tests

Most wins as captain of India (40) in Tests

Only India captain to win a Test series in Australia (2018/19)

Most centuries for India in successful chases (26) in ODIs