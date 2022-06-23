US Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved From Drowning By Coach In A Dramatic Rescue

In a shocking turn of events, an American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez fainted and then was in danger of drowning in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.

Alvarez lost her consciousness after her solo free final and began to drown in the pool induration of the tournament but her coach quickly dived in to save the swimmer's life. Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

She was then immediately given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

"Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest," Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.

La secuencia completa de fotografías de @oliscarff para @AFPphoto del rescate de Andrea Fuentes a Anita Álvarez lo tiene todo. #Fotoperiodismo 📸 pic.twitter.com/DXdcmlhqCE — Amalia López (@amaliaelopez) June 22, 2022

"I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn't breathing, but now she's fine. She has to rest."

In a statement on the U.S. Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday's team event.

It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American's swim partner Lindi Schroeder.