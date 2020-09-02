Sumit Nagal defeated Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and will now be facing face Dominic Thiem, the second seed.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sumil Nagal has become the first Indian to a singles main draw match in the last seven years after he defeated United States' Bradley Klahn in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Nagal defeated Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and will now be facing face Dominic Thiem, the second seed. The Austrian player outshined Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-7, 3-6 as his opposition suffered a knee injury.





Posted By: Abhinav Gupta