US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian to win Grand Slam match in last 7 years, defeats Bradley Klahn
Sumit Nagal defeated Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and will now be facing face Dominic Thiem, the second seed.
Updated: Wed, 02 Sep 2020 12:56 AM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sumil Nagal has become the first Indian to a singles main draw match in the last seven years after he defeated United States' Bradley Klahn in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.
Nagal defeated Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and will now be facing face Dominic Thiem, the second seed. The Austrian player outshined Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-7, 3-6 as his opposition suffered a knee injury.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta