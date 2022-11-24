Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch URU vs KOR Match Live On TV And Online In India

In the second clash of the day, Uruguay will take on South Korea in the World Cup Group H match on Thursday.

Uruguay reached the quarter-finals in the last edition of the World Cup in Russia while they played in knockout stages in last three appearances.

Qatar is South Korea's 10th successive World Cup but they failed to get out of their group in the last two editions of the tournament.

Teams:

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

Where Is Uruguay vs South Korea Match?

The Uruguay vs South Korea match will be played at Education City Stadium.

When Will Be Uruguay vs South Korea Match Played?

The match will be played on Thursday, November 24 and will start at 06:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch Uruguay vs South Korea Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.