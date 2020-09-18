A sections of Manchester United fans from India urged Reliance Jio owner Mukesh Ambani to buy the club from the current owners.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Manchester United fans on Friday vented out their frustrations on social media over the club’s lack of transfer activity this seasons and demanded for the ouster of Red Devils’ owners — the Glazers. Amidst this, a section of fans from India urged Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to buy the club from the current owners.

The Glazers family have been owners of Manchester United for close to 15 years. Fans have been demanding for the ouster of the family claiming that they have invested very little in the Premier League giants ever since their take over. Even club's defender Rio Ferdinand had expressed his annoyance towards United's business in the transfer market this summer.

While 'Glazers Out' trended on Twitter, United's fans from India urged Mukesh Ambani to invest in the club.

"Net Worth of Mukesh Ambani : 80 Billion; Net Worth of Glazers : 4 Billion; Net Worth of Manchester United: 4 Billion. I promise to buy every Jio product for the rest of my life if Mukesh Bhai buys United," wrote one user.

Net Worth of Mukesh Ambani : 80 Billion

Net Worth of Glazers : 4 Billion

Net Worth of Manchester United : 4 Billion



I promise to buy every Jio product for the rest of my life if Mukesh Bhai buys United.#GlazersOut #AmbaniIN pic.twitter.com/2TEN41pO08 — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) September 16, 2020

Here are some other tweets:

Manchester United under Mukesh Ambani..

Shirt sponsors: Reliance Jio

CEO: Ananth bhai Ambani..

DOF: Van der Sar..

Playing XI for 2021-22..

Ter stegan

Kimmich - Sergio Ramos - Koulibaly - Alphonso Davies

De Bryune - Pogba - Toni Kroos

Messi - Mbappe - Ronaldo #AmbaniIn — Ritvik. (@BrunoMasterklas) September 16, 2020

Can Ambani buy Manchester United ?? — Rohen (Manchester United) (@RohenSharrma) September 15, 2020

Enough is Enough!

It's time for this club to get back where it belongs (AT THE TOP). We've had enough of your dictatorship. Fans are the loudest voice of a football club.

*GET OUT* of my club!#GlazerOutWoodwardOut #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut #GlazerOutWoodwardOutJudgeOut #LUHG pic.twitter.com/ZUeFe66ckA

Despite being linked to a number of leading players through the season, Manchester United has made just one big signing this year -- that of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The team will return to action on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja