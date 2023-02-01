Union Budget 2023: Sports Ministry Gets Highest-Ever Allocation Of Rs 3,397 Cr Ahead Of Asian Games, Paris Olympics

IN THE Union Budget 2023-24, the Sports Ministry has got the highest-ever fillip with the allocation of Rs 3,397.32 crore, an increase of Rs 723.97 crore on Wednesday. The amount is more than the revised budget of the previous financial year (2022-23) when the ministry received Rs 2,673.35 crore.

According to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the ministry's flagship programme, 'Khelo India -- National Programme for Development of Sports' continues to be the government's priority, with it being allotted Rs 1,045 crore as against the revised allocation of Rs 606 crore during the previous financial year.

This is an increase of Rs 439 crore and points to the government's commitment to the programme, which over the years, has shown the potential to produce athletes for major global events such as the Olympics, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), has seen a Rs 36.09 crore increase in its budgetary allocation from the previous year's revised expenditure of Rs 749.43 crore. Their allocation for 2023-24 stands at Rs 785.52 crore. While, the National Sports Federations (NSFs) have received an increased allocation of Rs 45 crore, from the previous year's revised budget of Rs 280 crore and will now get Rs 325 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the budget and said that there has been an 11 per cent increase in the sports budget, which now stands at ₹ 3,397 crores.

"There has been an 11 per cent increase in the Sports budget which has now become a total of ₹ 3,397 cores. Around ₹ 1,000 crores will be spent only on 'Khelo India Games," Mr Thakur told ANI.

Following the budget announcement, reactions the same were poured by the Sports sector leaders, here check a few:

Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of Sports For All (SFA):

“This is a strong message from the Govt. Of India on the importance of sport to our nation. For India to be a Global Sports Super Power we constantly need to focus on Grassroots Sports and a large part of this budget has consistently been allocated towards the same. The over 200% jump in the Khelo India Budgets from 2017 shows the importance of investing in youth sport!”

“The quality of science, nutrition and professionals that our young athletes need will get a huge boost. Also, more athletes will be able to get the support they need and thereby our participation in global events such as the Asian Games will get strengthened. India will also be able to attract and host more global sports events which will further strengthen our sporting ecosystem”

Mr Tenzing Niyogi, CEO & League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho.

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023/24, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today saw an increase of over Rs 300 crore in sports allocations from last year. The sports budget has increased to Rs Rs 3397.32 crore. This will be a progressive step in aiding India’s preparations for this year's Asian Games and Paris Olympics which can result in an increased presence in multi-nation prestigious events and an opportunity funnel for widespread sports to come into the limelight.

The budget will enable financial assistance to the state governments to develop sports infrastructure and facilities and to encourage sports participation at the grassroots level. The growth of Indigenous Sports will fuel the sports league talent supply chain which eventually will bring India closer to becoming a Multi-Sport Playing Nation. The increasing commercialization of sports in India is also helping to create a vibrant sports culture.