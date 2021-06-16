Turkey vs Wales, Euro 2020: The Turkey vs Wales match can be viewed live on Sony Sports 2 and 3 on both HD and non-HD channels. The live stream of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app or on the web.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Turkey’s Football team will play against Wales in the upcoming Euro cup encounter at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the game will begin at 9:30 PM, whereas as per the local time, the game will begin at 8:00 PM on Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know about the Turkey vs Wales match in the Euro cup.

Turkey vs Wales in Euro Cup – How to live stream in India?

Fans can tune in to watch Turkey vs Wales on television in India on Sony Sports Network, which currently has the broadcasting rights for all Euro Cup games in India. The Turkey vs Wales match can be viewed live on Sony Sports 2 and 3 on both HD and non-HD channels. The live stream of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app or on the web.

Turkey vs Wales – Team line-up

Turkey predicted starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Calhanolglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Wales predicted starting line-up: Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

Turkey vs Wales – Head to Head

Turkey and Wales are yet to record their maiden victory in the current edition of the Euro Cup. Turkey was brutally thrashed by a heavily mid-fielded Italy by 3-0 in its opening game, whereas Wales played a draw of 1-1 with Switzerland. Wales will next play its group game against Italy, which means they can’t afford to lose this match against Turkey before going against Italy next in the coming days.

