U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Aman Sehrawat Bags India's First Gold In 57 Kg Category

Freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat won India's first gold medal of the ongoing edition of the U-23 World Championship after defeating Turkey's Ahmet Duman in the 57kg title clash on Saturday. In this ongoing edition of the wrestling tournament in Spain, Aman scored all his points in the second period while his opponent got his points with a couple of two-pointers in each period.

🇮🇳 register their best-ever performance in the U23 World #Wrestling Championship since its inception in 2017



🥇- Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg)

🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg)

🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg)

🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg)

🥉- Vikas (GR 72kg)

🥉- Sajan Bhanwala (GR 77kg) pic.twitter.com/M4PTVnKjZk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 22, 2022

On Saturday, India signed off with six medals with only nine wrestlers taking the mat. India cherished its best-ever result in Greco-Roman style with three wrestlers winning medals — all bronze. Also, talking about Aman, this was his fourth medal this season, having won a gold in Almaty, silver at Dan Kolov, and a bronze at Yasar Dogu. Meanwhile, the 21 others selected in the Indian squad could not compete as their visa applications were rejected by the Embassy of Spain.