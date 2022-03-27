New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The trophy of the cricket tournament to be held for the physically challenged cricket players of 4 countries was unveiled today along with the captains of the four teams at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. In the press conference on this occasion, when Indian team captain Kailash Prasad was asked to take a photo by lifting the trophy, Kailash Prasad said that we will lift the trophy only after winning.

The Indian Divyang cricket team, which came with high spirits, is well-equipped with young players. Apart from Captain Kailash Prasad and Vice-Captain Chirag Gandhi, the team also has five formidable all-rounders including Aaqib Nisar, Ghulamdin, Imran Malik and durable and experienced batsmen like Sachin Shiva, Mahmood Patel, Sayed Shah Aziz, MS Shiva, Tikka Singh Chahal, Brijesh Dwivedi.

Team coach Abbas Ali said that the combination of the team is excellent and there is a great synergy between the young players and senior players of the team. Indian team has strong chances of winning this series.



Bangladesh also has a better team and Sri Lanka has also come out as a great team this time. Ghazal Khan, CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said that this series to be held on a league basis, the Indian team will play its first league match against Nepal on 27 March and the last league match against Bangladesh on 30 March. The Indian team is strong and will reach the finals after winning all the three matches.

Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, Maqsood Ur Rahman of National Olympic Committee of Bangladesh, Prof Abdul Salam, President of Bangladesh Cricket Association for Physically Challenged, etc. were present on the occasion.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma