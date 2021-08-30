Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya, who is a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, won the Silver medal by the throwing the discuss for a distance of 44.38m in his sixth and final attempt.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: India's golden run at the Tokyo Paralympics continued on Monday after Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a Silver medal at the Games in discus throw F56. With this, India now has got five medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 so far. The 24-year-old, who is a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, won the Silver medal by the throwing the discuss for a distance of 44.38m in his sixth and final attempt.

After winning the Silver at the Games, Yogesh said that he is "exalted" as he thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and his mother for their support.

Meanwhile, Yogesh got off to a poor start as his first throw was deemed as foul but the Indian para-athlete soon made up for it as he registered a massive 42.84 in his second attempt. However, the Indian athlete's third and fourth throws were again deemed as foul. Yogesh, who had won a gold medal in the 2019 Indian Grand Prix, came all guns blazing in the final two throws as he registered scores of 43.55 and 44.38 in his fifth and sixth attempt respectively.

All of Yogesh valid throws were his season-best as he went a step ahead with each of his attempts in the finals of the discus throw event. Leonardo Diaz Aldana of Cuba gave the Indian discus thrower a close fight but wasn't able to breach Yogesh's throw on Monday. He scored his season-best (43.36) but it wasn't enough for the 46-year-old athlete.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma