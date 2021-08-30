The Tokyo Paralympics Technical Delegates on Monday declared Para-athlete Vinod Kumar's Sunday results void stating that he is not eligible for the Discus Throw F52 class. As a result, Vinod loses his bronze medal.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Paralympics Technical Delegates on Monday (August 30) declared Para-athlete Vinod Kumar's Discus Throw results 'void' stating that he is not eligible for the Discus Throw F52 class. As a result, Vinod has lost his Bronze medal which he bagged on Sunday after setting a new Asian record with a throw of 19.91m along with Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

This comes after the result was challenged by other competitors questioning Vinod's classification in the F52 category. "...the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)," the organisers said in a statement.

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," the statement added.

On Sunday, the organisers had said that the results of the event were being reviewed due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony was postponed to the evening session of August 30th. "Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August," the organisers had said in a statement.

F52 is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency, or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder. Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete with those with a similar level of ability. Vinod's classification was done on August 22. PTI PM PDS PDS.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha