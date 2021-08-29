Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel, who will take home the Silver medal, lost three consecutive sets -- 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 -- to Zhou Ying, the top-ranked Chinese player.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: The golden run for Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 ended on Sunday after she lost the final of the women's table tennis (Class 4) to China's Zhou Ying. Patel, who will take home the Silver medal, lost three consecutive sets -- 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 -- to Ying, the top-ranked Chinese player.

The final clash between Patel and Zhou last for 19 minutes. Interestingly, Patel had also lost her first group stage match to Zhou, who has five Paralympic medals to her name including Gold medals at Beijing and London Games.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Patel for scripting history and winning a Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and said that her "life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports".

President Ram Nath Kovind has also congratulated Patel and said that her "extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India". "Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sports lovers winning silver at Paralympics," he tweeted, "my congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement".

A golden run at the Tokyo Paralympics

Patel, who was playing her maiden Paralympics, had a dream run at the Games. She had begun her journey with a loss to Zhou, but made a strong comeback, winning her next two games. In the fourth game, Zhang showed her class not giving Patel the bragging rights just yet as the match headed into the decider.

In the quarterfinal on Friday, Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12-month-old, defeated Serbia's Borislava Peric Rankovic, who had won a Gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. A day later, she defeated China's Zhang Miao to reach the finals of the women's table tennis (Class 4) at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

