Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj, who is the country's first civil servant to represent India at the Games, defeated his Indonesian opponent Fredy Setiawan in two straight sets -- 21-9 and 21-15 -- to seal his place in the final.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Continuing his golden run at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Noida district magistrate (DM) and para-athlete Suhas L Yathiraj on Saturday defeated Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in two straight sets to reach the final of the men's singles SL4 of badminton.

In a match that lasted for 31 minutes, Suhas, who is India's first civil servant to represent the country at the Paralympics, defeated Setiawan 21-9 and 21-15 to seal his place in the final. He will now play the Gold medal match on September 5.

Suhas is having a dream run at the Games. The 38-year-old had started his campaign with an easy win over Germany's Jan Niklas Pott as he defeated him in two straight sets -- 21-9 and 21-3. In his next game, the Noida DM had defeated Indonesia's Susanto Hary 21-6 and 21-12 in a match that lasted only for 19 minutes.

"Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the Pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time to it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020," Suhas had said in a statement before the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Earlier in the day, shuttler Pramod Bhagat, the world number one, also entered the final after defeating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in the men's singles SL3 event. Bhagat dominated the proceedings and won the match in straight sets to reach the final.

However, shuttler Manoj Sarkar lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets on Saturday. Daniel Bethell of Great Britain defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10 in the semi-final clash to seal the match in 38 minutes. He will now compete in the bronze medal later on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma