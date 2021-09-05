Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Noida DM and para-athlete Suhas L Yathiraj has won the Silver medal in men's singles SL4 badminton event of the Games. He lost the final match to France's Lucas Mazur 21-15, 17-21 and 15-21.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district magistrate (DM) and para-athlete Suhas L Yathiraj on Sunday scripted history after he bagged the Silver medal in men's singles SL4 badminton event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Suhas, who is India's first civil servant to represent the country at the Paralympics, lost to France's Lucas Mazur in the final to grab the Silver medal.

Suhas, the 38-year-old Noida who has an impairment in one of his ankles, had won the first set 21-15. However, Mazur made a strong comeback in the second set, winning it 17-21. In the third and final set, Suhas gave a tough competition to Mazur but lost it 15-21. The final match of the event between Suhas and Mazur lasted for 62 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, meanwhile, congratulated Suhas for exceptional performance at the Games and wished him the best for the future, saying he would continue to inspire generations in India.

"A fantastic confluence of service and sports! Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also congratulated Suhas and said that his "dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional". Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. On earlier occasions also he won many medals. Along with efficiently discharging his administrative duties, he has been successful in Paralympics".

Suhas, who is also a computer engineer, had started his campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics with an easy win over Germany's Jan Niklas Pott. In his next game, he defeated Indonesia's Susanto Hary to qualify for the semi-finals where he outwitted Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9 21-15.

"Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the Pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time to it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020," Suhas had said before the beginning of the Games.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma