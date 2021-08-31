Para high-jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar on Tuesday (August 31) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the final event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Top para high-jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar on Tuesday (August 31) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the final T42 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Thangavelu grabbed second place on the podium with his best effort of 1.86m while Sharad finished third with his season-best effort of 1.83m. Their fellow Paralympian Varun Bhati, who marked a best of 1.86m, finished seventh with his best jump of 1.77m.

Announcing the news Sports Authority of India tweeted "It's 🥈for Mariyappan!! Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics!!! Phenomenal effort by Mariyappan to win his 2nd consecutive #Paralympics medal 👏 India is proud of you!."

The Sports Authority of India also congratulated Sharad Kumar "India’s Flag of India Medal shower continues! It’s BRONZEThird place medal for Sharad @sharad_kumar01 !!! • Men’s High Jump T63 Final • Season Best jump of 1.83m Great performance, Great sprit displayed!" SAI Media tweeted.

With this, India's medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10 on Tuesday. Earlier, Sumit Antil bagged gold medal in Men's Javelin F64. PM Modi congratulated him over a telephonic conversation a video of which has gone viral on the internet.

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.

Earlier in the day, shooter Singhraj Adana fetched a bronze in the men's 10mair pistol SH1 event. So far, India have won two gold, five silver, and three bronze medals.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha