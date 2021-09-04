Tokyo Paralympics 2020: While Manish Narwal won the Gold medal, Singhraj Adhana bagged the Silver medal at the Games. India now has won 15 medals in the tournament so far.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Saturday added two more medals to its tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana bagged Gold and Solver medals respectively in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol (SH1) event of the Games. India now has won 15 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics so far, which is its best-ever tally at the international event.

Manish, the 19-year-old para-shooter who hails from Haryana, scored a total of 218.2 in the final as he created a Paralympic record. Meanwhile, his teammate Singhraj, who also hails from Haryana, scored 216.7 points to grab the Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. It must be mentioned here that this is Singhraj's second medal at the Games. Earlier on Tuesday, he had won Bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Manish and Singhraj for their "outstanding" performance. Wishing them the best for the future, the Prime Minister said that Manish and Singhraj's achievement will inspire the future generations of the country.

"Glory from the Tokyo Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times," PM Modi said.

"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the qualifying round, Singhraj progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Manish shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range. The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

