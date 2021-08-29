Para-athlete Vinod Kumar has won bronze in the discus throw F-52 Final event. With this Vinod has set a new Asian Record with a throw of 19.91m.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Coming as India's third medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Para athlete Vinod Kumar has won bronze in the discus throw F-52 Final event. Vinod has set a new Asian Record with a throw of 19.91m.

The Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to announce the success of Vinod at the Tokyo Paralympics games. "3rd Medal for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #VinodKumar wins Third place medal in Discus Throw F-52 Final event , setting a new Asian Record with a throw of 19.91m He performed brilliantly well and the whole nation is proud of his achievement," SAI Media tweeted.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz bagged the top position with the best attempt of 20.02m. Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor took home silver by registering the best effort of 19.98m.

With this India has won three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, bagged by table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, High jumper Nishad Kumar, and Para athlete Vinod Kumar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha