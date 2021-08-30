Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Meanwhile, Australia's Michal Burian a Silver medal with a throw of 66.29m. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, grabbed the Bronze medal while creating his personal best.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Sumit Antil on Monday scripted history after he won the Gold medal in men's javelin (F64) at the Tokyo Paralympics with a new world record throw of 68.55m. This is the second Gold medal that India has won at the event so far. Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara had won a Gold in women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Games.

Sumit, who had won a Silver medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, broke the world record thrice during the final in Tokyo. In his first attempt, he threw the javelin for a distance of 66.95m to set a new world record. The Sonipat-born again broke the record in his second attempt by throwing the javelin for a distance of 68.08m. In his fifth attempt, he threw the javelin for a distance of 68.55m to break the world record again.

Meanwhile, Australia's Michal Burian a Silver medal with a throw of 66.29m. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, grabbed the Bronze medal while creating his personal best. Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best of 62.20m.

Wishes pour in

As soon as Sumit won the Gold medal at the Games, people across India started congratulating the javelin thrower for his massive achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Sumit and wished him for the future.

"Our athletes continue to shine at the Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal," he tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated Sumit and said that India had a "phenomenal day" on Monday at the Paralympics as the country won its second Gold medal. Lauding Sumit, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the whole country is proud of his achievement and salutes his "record-breaking grit and determination".

"Congratulations Sumit Antil on winning the Gold medal for Javelin Throw at paralympics with a record-breaking performance. The whole nation is proud of your spectacular achievement. Your Success will open new possibilities in the hearts and minds of Young India," tweeted BJP chief JP Nadda.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma