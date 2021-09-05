Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shuttler Krishna Nagar on Sunday defeated Kai Man Chu of Hong Kong 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17 to win the Gold medal at the Games. This is India's fifth Gold at the international event.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Sunday got its fifth Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after shuttler Krishna Nagar defeated Kai Man Chu of Hong Kong to win the yellow metal. The match between Nagar and Chu last for 43 minutes.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Rajasthan's Jaipur, won the first round 21-17. However, Chu made a strong comeback in the second round, winning it 16-21. In the third and final round, Nagar defeated Chu 21-17 to win the Gold medal and retain his unbeaten run at the Games.

With his win over Chu in the final, Nagar has now joined fellow shuttler Pramod Bhagat in the Gold medal winning list. Bhagat, the 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar, had won the Gold medal on Saturday in SL3 class, beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in two straight sets -- 21-14 and 21-17.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district magistrate (DM) and fellow shuttler Suhas L Yathiraj on Sunday won a historic Silver medal after he lost to Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final. The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nagar for his performance at the Tokyo Games and said that he is happy to see that India's badminton players are performing outstandingly at the international event. "The outstanding feat of Krishna Nagar has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead," PM Modi tweeted.

Calling Nagar's performance 'outstanding', President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the para-athlete has proved his mettle by winning the Gold medal at the Games. "Strong and determined," President Kovind tweeted, "Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes".

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Nagar's achievement 'outstanding' and congratulated him "for his stellar success" at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. "Great news from Tokyo Paralympics that Jaipur, Rajasthan’s para-badminton player Krishna Nagar has won a Gold medal in men’s Para Badminton SH6 event," he tweeted.

