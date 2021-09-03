Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Praveen Kumar, who is a resident of Noida, finished behind Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who won the Gold medal with a jump of 2.10m.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 climbed to 11 on Friday after para-athlete Praveen Kumar won a Silver medal at the men's high jump (T64) classification. The 18-year-old T44 athlete, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, won the Silver medal with his best jump of 2.07m. Praveen finished behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who won the Gold medal with a jump of 2.10m. The Bronze medal, meanwhile, was clinched by Poland's Maciej Lepiato, the Rio Games champion, with a jump of 2.04m.

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. T44, the disability classification that Praveen has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

Praveen was tied at the top with Edwards after he cleared his first attempt with a jump of 1.88m. However, the British para-athlete toppled him soon, but Praveen continued to challenge him after he cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot. In his next two attempts, the 18-year-old cleared the 2.01m mark and 2.04 mark respectively. Praveen, who was high on confidence, then jumped for 2.07m to create an Asian Record.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Praveen for his efforts and wished him luck for the future, saying his Silver medal "is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him". Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also lauded Praveen and said, "I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you".

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, has called Praveen's performance 'stellar'. "Heartiest congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning a Second place medal at the Tokyo Paralympics . Your indomitable spirit and determination to succeed showed through your performance. Indeed, you’re an inspiration," tweeted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma