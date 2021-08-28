Tokyo Paralympics 2020: In the semi-final showdown, which lasted for nearly 34 minutes, 34-year-old Bhavina defeated her world number 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. She will now face China's Ying Zhou in the final on Sunday.

Tokyo (Olympics) | Jagran Sports Desk: Assuring India of a medal, India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel continued her dream run on Saturday as she defeated China's Zhang Miao by 3-2 to reach the finals of the women's table tennis (Class 4) at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

In the semi-final showdown, which lasted for nearly 34 minutes, 34-year-old Bhavina defeated her world number 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. She will now face China's Ying Zhou in the final on Sunday.

Following her historic win in the semi-final, Bhavina said that she is mentally ready for the final clash against Ying Zhou and will give her 100 per cent. Bhavina also said that she has proved that nothing is impossible after beating the Chinese player in the semi-finals.

"This is a big achievement as I have defeated a Chinese player, everyone says beating a Chinese player is impossible but I have proved nothing is impossible. Everything is possible if you want to do," she said in a video by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

"I want to thank everyone, PCI, SAI, blind people association and TOPS as because of their support I've reached here," she added.

Her father Hasmukhbhai Patel, meanwhile, said, "I am very happy today. Bhavina Patel is definitely going to win a gold medal. For the last 20 years, she is playing Table Tennis".

Competing in her maiden Paralympics, Patel lost the opening game in a tight contest. But, she made a strong recovery, claiming the next two games. In the fourth game, Zhang showed her class not giving Patel the bragging rights just yet as the match headed into the decider.

In the deciding fifth game, Patel took a time out after which she notched up the win. In the quarterfinal on Friday, Patel had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winner and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to clinch a medal and script history.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma