Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian para-shuttler and Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Yathiraj made a great start to his campaign in men’s singles SL4 class as he defeated Germany's Jan Niklas Pott 21-9, 21-3 in men's singles SL4 in a lopsided group A clash. Suhas, who is the first-ever civil servant to represent India at the Games, took just 19 minutes to defeat Niklas.



Suhas, who is district magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, looked calm from the beginning of the match and never looked in any discomfort as he clinched the match. He will now face Henry Susanto of Indonesia on Friday.



The semi-final of the tournament will be held on September 4 while the title match will take place on September 5. In order to enter the semi-finals, players need to win at least two matches.



Suhas LY has performed brilliantly at the international level in the past as well which is why he is confident of winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Originally a resident of Karnataka, Suhas LY was selected in the Civil Services in the year 2007. After studying engineering, he got a job for a year, but there was a desire to do something different in his mind, after which he started preparing for civil service.



On the other hand, in an all-Indian affair, top seed Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar in the Group Play Stage - Group A on Wednesday. Bhagat defeated Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9. The entire match lasted for 56 minutes. The top seed Bhagat dominated the first game and he managed to win it comprehensively.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen