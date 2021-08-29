High jumper Nishad Kumar has won a silver medal in Paralympics 2020 in the T47 category. With this India has won its second medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: High jumper Nishad Kumar on Sunday (August 29) won a silver medal in Paralympics 2020 in the T47 category. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m in the final of the high jump event equalling his own Asian record. With this India has won its second medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to announce the success of Nishad at the Tokyo Paralympics games. "India wins its 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @nishad_hj takes home 🥈in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021. What a brilliant performance by Nishad! Many congratulations to our champ!!!" SAI Media tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra also took to Twitter to congratulate the Paralympian for scripting history in Tokyo "More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics," he said.

USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second position with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two attempts due to which the silver medal was given to India's Nishad. Meanwhile, the fifth position was bagged by India's Rampal Chahar who finished marked a jump of 1.94m.

Earlier, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha