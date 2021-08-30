Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Avani Lekhara, who is currently ranked world number 5, has now become the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal at the Paralympics. She scored 249.6 points, which is a world record, to win the Gold medal.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: In yet another massive achievement, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday scripted history to win a Gold medal in women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is India's first Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic so far.

Avani scored 249.6 points, which is a world record, to win the Gold medal. The 19-year-old, who is currently ranked world number 5, has now become the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal at the Paralympics. Avani started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two-shot of her went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position.

Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed 1st spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents. The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end. Earlier in the qualification round, the ace shooter finished seventh with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Avani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Avani for her "phenomenal performance" and wished her for the future, saying it is a "special moment" for sports in India. "Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian shooter for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at the Paralympics. "India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolour flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat," he tweeted.

Deepa Malik, president of Paralympic Committee of India, also congratulated Avani and said, "the young shooter kept her calm and won the medal by equalling the World record".

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Avani for her "historic achievement" as she created a a Paralympic record. "Amazing Avani wins for! A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics and Paralympics to win a gold," he tweeted.

