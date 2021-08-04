New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Wednesday assured India of at least a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he cruised to wrestling men's 57kg Freestyle final with a 'victory by fall' over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinal on Wednesday.

With this win, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler in history after Sushil Kumar -- who had entered the 2012 London Olympics final but ended up winning silver -- to make it to the title round at the quadrennial showpiece.

The Indian wrestler, who is making his Olympic debut, will face the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev -- a two-time world champion -- in the final.

In what was a tight start to the contest at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, Dahiya conceded the first points due to a passivity call but roared back instantly with a two-point takedown.

Leading 2-1 heading into the second period, Dahiya was dealt a huge blow after the action restarted, when Sanayev got behind the Indian, caught hold of his ankles and twirled him around a few times to flip the score 9-2 in his favour.

Desperately looking to turn things around, Dahiya made a brilliant comeback by first managing to push Sanayev out of bounds to reduce the deficit to 9-5. The move apparently injured the Kazakh wrestler, but he decided to continue.

With just 50 seconds left on the clock, Dahiya scored a two-point takedown and converted it to a pin -- exposing both his opponent's shoulders to the mat -- and won the bout by fall.

Earlier, Dahiya had entered the semifinals after beating Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov in the quarterfinals (14-4) and Colombia's Oscar Tigreros in the round of 16 (13-2) by technical superiority.In wrestling, building up a 10-point lead over the opponent results in a victory by technical superiority.

