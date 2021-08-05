Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who is the son of a Haryana farmer, gave a tough fight to Zaur Rizvanovich Uguev, a two-time world champion, but lost the bout by 7-4.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday had to settle for Silver as he lost the 57kg category final to Russia's Zaur Rizvanovich Uguev at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old, who is the son of a Haryana farmer, gave a tough fight to Uguev, a two-time world champion, but lost the bout by 7-4.

Dahiya, however, has also become the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik. It must be mentioned here that Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Sagar Dhankhar murder case, remains the only Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal twice.

Dahiya had reached the finals by defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev on Wednesday. Earlier, the 23-year-old wrestler, who hails from Haryana's Nahri village, had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals.

PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Dahiya

Calling Dahiya a "remarkable wrestler", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has congratulated the 23-year-old and said that his "fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding". "Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at Tokyo 2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Dahiya and said that he has made the whole country proud by winning a Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. "You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins and bringing glory to India," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Sports Minister, said that Dahiya is a hero for India and has made people across the country proud by winning Silver medal at the Games. "Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma