Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: Wrester Deepak Punia lost his Bronze medal contest against Sam Marino's Myles Nazem Amine in the men's freestyle 86 kg bronze medal match on Thursday. After a 2-1 lead against Nazem, Punia gradually started losing upon his initial domination in what initially seemed to a bout that was going for a Bronze medal win for the wrester.

The 22-year-old Deepak had earlier got past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical superiority and then won 6-3 over China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal. In semifinals, Deepak lost to the formidable American David Morris Taylor, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion. Following his loss to the American, Deepak played a Bronze medal bout where he lost out on his domination in the last thirty seconds.

Deepak Punia lost the Bronze narrowly but he has won our hearts. He is a powerhouse of grit and talent. My best wishes to Deepak for his future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Earlier, Ravi Dahiya lost to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee to win a silver medal in the men's wrestling freestyle 57kg final. The ROC wrestler registered a 7-4 win against Ravi Dahiya.

Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat faced a defeat to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus at the 53kg freestyle wrestling 1/4 final.

The Indian wrestler, who was trailing 3-9, lost the bout via fall. Phogat had earlier defeated Sofia Mattsson in the 1/8 finals. She is also out of contention for the repechage round as Kaladzinskaya failed to make it to finals. Earlier, wrestler Anshu Malik also lost her repechage round 2 at the women's freestyle 57kg category. She lost 1-5 to Valeria Koblova.

India has won a total of five medals in Tokyo Olympics; Mirabai Chanu (Silver, 49kg weightlifting), PV Sindhu (Bronze, Women's Badminton singles), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze, Women's Boxing welterweight), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver, Men's Wrestling 57kg), Men's Hockey team (Bronze)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma