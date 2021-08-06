Following his loss against Aliyev, who is a three-time world champion and bronze-winner from the Rio Games, Bajrang will now compete for the Bronze medal.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: Bajrang Punia went down 5-12 fighting against Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semi-final of the men's free-style 65kg event on Friday, failing to book his place in the Gold-medal bout. Following his loss against Aliyev, who is a three-time world champion and bronze-winner from the Rio Games, Bajrang will now compete for the Bronze medal.

Earlier today, Bajrang beat Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi in the quarter-final after trailing the Iranian for a major part of the bout but finally pulled off a stunning win by fall. Also, while displaying an admirable sportspersonship spirit, the Indian wrestling star went to the Iranian he had just defeated by fall, pulled him up to stand and gave him a wrestler's hug. The move earned Punia applauses from world over.

In his opening bout, Bajrang had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev.

Bajrang Punia, the only Indian wrestler with three medals at the world wrestling championships, came into the Games after suffering a minor knee injury during a local Russian tournament. The wrestler will next fight for Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics against Russian Olympic Committee's Gadzhimurad Rashidov.

India so far has won five medals in Tokyo Olympics, its second best performance in Olympic history after 2012 London Games in which Indians had won six medals in total. However, India is likely to make Tokyo 2020 its best ever Olympic performance, with at least three more Indian athletes in contention for medal, namely Golfer Aditi Ashok, Wrestler Bajrang Punia and Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who will play his final event in the Tokyo Olympics next.

