New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday lost their semifinal bout against Argentina 2-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, ending their hopes for a Gold or Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Rani Rampal-led side will now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday, whereas Argentina will take on the Netherlands in the gold medal match on the same day.

India went on to take an early lead in the match as Gurjit Kaur registered a goal through a PC in the second minute of the first quarter. There were no more goals in the first quarter and India held on to its lead after the first 15 minutes.

However, in the second half, Argentina skipper Noel Barrionuevo got the equaliser for the side and the scoreline was brought level to 1-1. The defence of India and Argentina was up to the mark in the second half, and as a result, the scoreline stood level at the half-time mark.

In the third quarter, Argentina went on to take a 2-1 lead as Barrionuevo scored her second goal of the match. India was not able to get the equaliser in the third quarter, and as it stood, Rani Rampal's side was left with everything to play for in the last 15 minutes. India tried hard in the fourth and final quarter, however, Argentina held its own and entered the finals of the women's hockey event in the showpiece event.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan