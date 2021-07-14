The medal ceremony of Tokyo Olympics will get a pandemic-driven revamp in which athletes themselves will wear the medals around their necks. This has been given the name of ‘do it yourself’ medal ceremony.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The world is set to witness its first ever pandemic times’ Olympics in Tokyo starting July 23. The athletes from India and rest of the world are gearing up to finally create that moment of glory when they stand on the podium and a medal is put around their necks as their respective country’s flag go up in the air.

However, since the world is still reeling under the impact of COVID-19 cases, the medal ceremony of Tokyo Olympics will get a pandemic-driven revamp in which athletes themselves will wear the medals around their necks. This has been given the name of ‘do it yourself’ medal ceremony. The athletes on the podium will also have to wear the masks all through the medal ceremony.

“The medals will not given around the neck. They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and the athlete will take the medal him or herself. It will be made sure the person who will put the medal on the tray will do it with disinfected gloves. Presenters and athletes will wear a mask. There will be no handshakes and no hugs during the ceremony,” Thomas Bach, President, International Olympic Committee, said in a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

Indian Olympic contingent comprising of 120 athletes is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on Friday. This is India’s biggest ever Olympic contingent with a whole lot of medal hopefuls.

According to the projections made by professional metadata crunching company Gracenote, Tokyo 2020 may become India’s most successful Olympic-run of all time. As per Gracenote’s statistical data (based on previous Olympics results, World Championships, World Cups and relevant time factors such as pandemic), India is likely to win seventeen medals in the upcoming Olympics, with most in Shooting (8) followed by Boxing (4), Wrestling (3), Archery (1) and Weightlifting (1).

Tokyo on Wednesday reported its highest COVID-19 case count in nearly six months with 1,149 cases. The host city remains under state of emergency until the end of a spectator-less Olympics on August 8.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma