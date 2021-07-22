These athletes were among the four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally, bringing the total number to 91.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: Two more athletes, including Netherlands skateboarder Candy Jacobs and Czech Republic's table tennis player Pavel Sirucek, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on July 23. These athletes were among the four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally, bringing the total number to 91.

Both the athletes had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ilya Borodin, the Russian swimmer and the European champion in the 400-meter individual medley, was ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing for the virus.

Two additional "Games-concerned personnel" - a category that includes team coaches and officials - staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay, were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.

That number does not include athletes who tested positive at home before their scheduled travel to Tokyo for events they will now miss.

The Russian Swimming Federation said that Borodin tested positive at a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

Borodin tested positive shortly before he was expected to travel to Japan with other Russian swimmers.

Meanwhile, Namibian cyclist Dan Craven, who was one of the social media sensations of the Rio Olympics, said he won’t be competing in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19 in Spain, where he lives with his family.

Craven told The Namibian newspaper that he had been trying to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Spain’s national health care system, "but the bureaucratic system to get registered has just been crazy".

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta