New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian airlines Go First and Star Air on Sunday (August 8) offered free air travel to all sportspersons from the country who won a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. These include all six Indian athletes and the men's hockey team who won medals at the multi-sport event.

Go First, previously known as GoAir, stated that it would give free tickets to the Indian athletes and men's hockey team for the next five years. On the other hand, Star Air, a regional carrier that connects 13 cities in India said that it will offer the medal winners a lifetime of free air travel.

"A token of appreciation for those who brought us glory at #Olympics2021...We are happy to offer free travel on our network for 5 years to all medal winners," Go First said in its statement. "Star Air congratulates all the Indian Olympic Champions of Tokyo 2020," tweeted Star Air. The airlines also tagged the Twitter handles of the Indian athletes who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, IndiGo airlines also announced that it will offer Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the only gold medal for India at the Olympics event this time, unlimited free air travel for one year.

"Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights," Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IndiGo in a statement.

This year India is showing the best performances at the Olympics, with athletes finishing the campaign with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals for the country. Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

