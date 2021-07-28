India’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo witnessed a range of exciting moments on Wednesday bringing many Indian athletes a step closer to medal.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: After the silver medal lift by Mirabai Chanu on day one of Tokyo Olympics, India’s wait for the next Olympic medal in Tokyo continues. However, India’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo witnessed a range of exciting moments on Wednesday bringing many Indian athletes a step closer to medal.

Not a ‘Chak De!’ performance in Women’s hockey, Men’s Archery

While Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 1-4 loss against Great Britain, both archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav managed to take themselves till the Round of 16 in their respective individual men’s archery events. Tarundeep defeated 6-4 Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine. Pravin Jadhav defeated world number 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov of Russia to make a place in Round of 16 individual event.

Both Rai and Jadhav, however, could not make it to Round of 8 individual men’s archery event. While Tarundeep Rai suffered a 5-6 defeat from Israel’s Itay Shanny and Pravin Jadhav was defeated by World number 1 Brady Ellison of the USA.

Archer Deepika Kumari, Boxer Pooja Rani save the day

Overall in Indian archery, the current world number 1 in Women’s archery, Deepika Kumari won two back to back elimination rounds and managed to take herself till the round of 8, defeating Bhutan’s Karma 6-0 and the USA’s Mucino-Fernandez 6-4.

Middleweight Boxer Pooja Rani earned herself a unanimous 5-0 win against Algerian boxer Ichrak Chaib. Pooja Rani will next go against Rio Olympics Bronze medalist Li Qiang of China in Quarter final on Saturday.

Best ever performance in Rowing despite the loss

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh produce the best ever performance by Indian rowers at the Olympics, clocking 6 minutes 24.41 seconds to be placed sixth in the semifinals 2 of the men’s lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics rowing events.

Both the rowers are out of medal contention yet they have bettered India's performance in their discipline.

The duo guaranteed themselves a position between 7th and 12th bettering Dattu Bhokanal's 13th placed finish in the Men's Single Sculls event at 2016 Rio Olympics. The six-team final B on Thursday morning will decide the rank for the Rowing duo.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma