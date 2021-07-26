Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the home country on Monday after her spectacular silver medal-winning performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. She was met at the airport with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the home country on Monday after her spectacular silver medal-winning performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. She was greeted enthusiastically at the airport with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants. Upon landing in India, the silver medallist underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport.

The Indian weightlifter was wearing a face shield and mask as she walked out of the Indra Gandhi International Airport flanked by security guards. "Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much," Chanu tweeted after landing. Officials of the Sports Authority of India and many others were present at the airport to receive and facilitate the 26-year-old Chanu.

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Chanu had opened India's medal tally on Saturday by securing a silver in the Women's 49 kg category at the Tokyo International Forum. She lifted 202 kg during her four successful attempts across the competition that includes 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk.

Chanu's Chinese counterpart Zhihui Hou begged gold medal with 210 kg and created a new record in the Olympics. Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisha secured a bronze medal by lifting a total of 194 kg.

With this Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win the Olympics medal after Karnam Malleswari who secured bronze in the 69 kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games. It was the first time when the arena of weightlifting was opened for women. Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth gold medallist. She was training in the USA before the games.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department and the state government would also reward her with Rs 1 crore

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha