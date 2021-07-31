Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, who had an unbeaten run at the Tokyo Olympics so far, lost the semi-finals 18-21 and 12-21 in just 40 minutes. This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: In yet another heartbreaking news for the Indian fans, star shuttler PV Sindhu's hopes for a Gold medal were lost on Saturday after she lost her semi-final game of the women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics against world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying. The 26-year-old will now face China's He Bing Jiao for the Bronze medal on Sunday at the Musashino Forest Plaza.

The Rio Olympics Silver medalist, who had an unbeaten run at the Tokyo Olympics so far, lost the semi-finals 18-21 and 12-21 in just 40 minutes. This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

"When a player couldn't come into the rhythm this all happens. Yesterday, she was in good rhythm and was able to come back and catch Akane Yamaguchi. Today, Tai Tzu-Ying has not given her any chance at all," said PV Ramana, Sindhu's father, while speaking to news agency ANI.

"We need to keep the shuttle in a rally at least for 25-30 shots against Tai Tzu. That chance was not there today. He Bingjiao (bronze medal match's opponent) is not an easy player and Sindhu has to really concentrate and play well. My best wishes to her for tomorrow's match," he added.

However, all is not lost for Sindhu as she would face He Bingjiao for the Bronze medal clash on Sunday. If Sindhu wins her next match, she would become only the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two Olympic medals. Sushil, who is currently facing a probe in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, had won Bronze and Silver medals in wrestling in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi had lasted for 56 minutes.

Earlier in day, men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had also failed to qualify for the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma