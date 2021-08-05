Tokyo Olympics 2020: Several state governments have also announced cash prizes for the team as it won its third hockey Bronze medal in the history of the Olympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian men's hockey team on Thursday rewrote history by defeating Germany 5-4 to win the Bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. With its win over Germany, the Indian team also ended the 41-year-old medal drought at the Games.

Following the spectacular win of the Indian hockey team, people across India started congratulating the players for their performance. Several state governments have also announced cash prizes for the team as it won its third hockey Bronze medal in the history of the Olympics.

Punjab:

The Punjab government has said that it will provide Rs 1 crore cash to each of the state hockey players, who were part of the Indian team in the Olympic Games. The announcement was made by Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

"On this historic day for Indian Hockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m#Punjab We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in Olympics," Sodhi tweeted.

Punjab has eight players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, in the Indian hockey team.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 1 crore with each to hockey players Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha for helping the team win the Bronze medal at the Olympics.

"Hockey players Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha who were trained in Madhya Pradesh will be awarded Rs 1 crore each for their performance in Olympics at Tokyo," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Odisha:

The Odisha government has said that the two Indian hockey players from the state -- Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra -- will be given Rs 1 lakh each for helping the team win the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that he would provide Rs 2.5 crore each to a participant from the state for winning a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma