Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: With increased vaccination coverage and downward trend of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese capital is all set to host Tokyo Olympics next month. The organisers of Tokyo 2020 said on Monday that up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at all venues for all the Olympic events. Overseas spectators, however, will continue to be banned.

"In light of the government's restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people in all venues," the Tokyo Olympics’ organisers said in a statement.

However, Japanese authorities cautioned that if there comes a dramatic surge in the COVID-19 cases, the option of having no spectators at the venue, too, may be considered. Earlier, doctors and medical experts had suggested that conducting Olympics behind closed doors would be “ideal”.

The decision was announced after multi-round five-way talks between Tokyo 2020 organisers and officials from Japan's government, the Tokyo government, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

Speaking before the meeting, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach told media-persons that he was "absolutely sure that it will be a decision to best protect the Japanese people and all participants".

According to a report in AFP, the Olympic organisers had already sold over 4.5 million tickets before the COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The organisers had to refund 18 per cent of Olympic tickets last December. However the number still remains more to accommodate 50 per cent seating criteria.

Close to 29 million people in Japan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the reports in Japanese media. The viral outbreak has claimed nearly 14,500 lives in Japan.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma