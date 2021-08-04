Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lovlina Borgohain was defeated by Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli 0-5 in the semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics. Her stint at the Olympic games ended with a bronze medal in her kitty.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a heartbreaking defeat, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday lost to Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli in Women's Welterweight (64-69kg) semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With the defeat, Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic stint ended with a bronze medal for her country.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance. The Assam boxer also coped with a one-point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilists as she stamped her dominance.

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots. The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally. The former middle-weight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

The top-seed from Turkey will now face either USA's Oshae Jones or China's Hong Gu in the final. Earlier on Friday, Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance as she reached the semis.

