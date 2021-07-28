PV Sindhu will play against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in her round of 16 match. Legendary Indian Boxer Mary Kom will aim to make punches against Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in her pre-quarter final bout.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics will be another day of hopes and expectations for Indian contingent where a number of athletes will play their respective games to end up on the podium. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will play against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in her round of 16 match. Legendary Indian Boxer Mary Kom will aim to make punches against Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in her pre-quarter final bout.

Indian Men’s Hockey team will play against defending champions Argentina in their second last league match in Tokyo Olympics.

This is the schedule of Indian campaign in Tokyo Olympics on July 29.

Rowing

5:20 AM: Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B (Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh)

Shooting

5:30 AM: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision (Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker)

Hockey

6:00 AM: Men's Pool A (India vs Argentina)

Equestrian

6:00 AM: Eventing 1st Horse Inspection (Fouaad Mirza)

Badminton

6:15 AM: Women's Singles Round of 16 (PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark)

Archery

7:31 AM: Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng of Chinese Taipei)



Sailing

8:35 AM: Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07 (Vishnu Saravanan)

Followed by Race 08



8:35 AM: Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 05 (Ganapathy Kelapanda-Varun Thakkar)

Followed by Race 06

8:45 AM: Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07 (Nethra Kumanan)

Followed by Race 08

Boxing

8:48 AM: Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Round of 16 (Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown of Jamaica)

Golf

8:52 AM: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Anirban Lahiri)

11:09 AM: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Udayan Mane)

Boxing

3:36 PM: Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Round of 16 (Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria of Colombia)

Swimming

4:16 PM: Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2 (Sajan Prakash)

