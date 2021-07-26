At just 13 years old, Momiji is just 63 days older than the current female record-holder, American diver Marjorie Gestring, who was 13 years and 267 days old when she won gold at the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The world got its first ever woman street skateboarding Olympic champion. She is just 13-year-old. Nishiya Momiji of Japan went on to claim the Gold in her home country, scripting history in what turned out to be an inspiring run at Tokyo Olympics for Momiji.

At just 13 years old, Momiji is just 63 days older than the current female record-holder, American diver Marjorie Gestring, who was 13 years and 267 days old when she won gold at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Nishiya, thus, became Japan’s and Asia’s youngest Olympic Gold medalist and one among the youngest Gold medal winners in the Olympic history.

The silver medalist was another 13-year-old, Brazilian star Rayssa Leal. Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, took bronze.

Four of the eight women in the final of Women’s skateboarding event were 16 or under, and two were 13. They were joined by Alexis Sablone, 34, the veteran from the US, the oldest in the lot.

Skateboarding debuted in Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo Olympics. Monday’s event was contested on a playground of stairs, rails and short ramps meant to simulate something like a schoolyard or an office park.

Athletes performed two 45-second runs and five single tricks, and each was judged on a 10-point scale. The four best scores were added together for final results.

Youngest Olympian yet to play

The Brazilian side was hot favourite in the Women’s street skateboarding event. However, the Japanese teens made a turnaround and claimed two out of three medals in the event. Starting next week, when skateboarding’s park competition will be held with athletes skating in a concrete bowl. In the women’s division, the youngest athlete is Japan’s Kokona Hiraki (12).

Skateboarding is one of four sports that made their debut in Tokyo Olympics, along with surfing, sport climbing and karate as part of an attempt to bring Olympics to younger generations.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma