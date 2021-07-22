Meanwhile, each athlete in the Indian contingent will get Rs 1 lakh for representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday declared that athletes winning a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics will be given a cash award of Rs 75 lakh, while silver and bronze medal winners will be awarded Rs lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, each athlete in the Indian contingent will get Rs 1 lakh for representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The Advisory Committee of the Indian Olympic Association also suggested that a bonus of Rs 25 lakh should be given to each participating National Sports Federation and further a sum of Rs 30 lakh should be given to each medal-winning federation.

The Committee also recommended a pocket allowance of USD 50 per day to each member of the Indian contingent, including support staff, for their actual days of stay in Tokyo.

Besides this, the member State Olympic Associations of the IOA will also receive Rs 15 lakh each for their contribution towards developing sports infrastructure in the states and encouraging more athletes to take up sports.

India has sent 127 athletes for Tokyo Olympics, the country's highest-ever playing contingent. Overall, the Indian contingent has 228 members, including officials, coaches, and other support staff.

"The Indian Olympic Association understands the hardships faced by the athletes and the federations and felt that support and aid is required by all National Sports Federations, State Olympic Associations and most importantly, the athletes, after having overcome the hurdles and hard times during the coronavirus pandemic since March last year," said IOA Secretary-General, Rajeev Mehta.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, only 28 members, comprising six officials and 22 athletes, of the Indian contingent will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the organisers suggested restricting the number of athletes attending the curtain-raiser due to the pandemic.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta