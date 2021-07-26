The Chinese weightlifter lifted a total of 210 kg to beat Mirabai Chanu, who won a historic silver medal for India.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: China's Zhihui Hou, who won the gold medal in women's 49-kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, will reportedly undergo a dope test and if she fails the test, India's Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the gold medal. According to ANI, Hou will be tested by the anti-doping authorities and has been asked to stay back in Tokyo.

The Chinese weightlifter broke the Olympic records in categories of snatch, clean and jerk, and lifted a total of 210 kg to beat Mirabai Chanu, who won a historic silver medal for India. Indonesian lifter Windy Cantika Aisah clinched the bronze medal.

"She (Hou) has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," ANI reported quoting a source.

According to the rules, if an athlete fails the dope test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold medal.

Chanu, the 26-year-old weightlifter from the Indian state of Manipur, lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) to give India its first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics.

Chanu also became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari won the bronze medal in the 69 keg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

"There is so much happiness. The dream to take a medal at the Olympics has been fulfilled today," Chanu said.

She acknowledged that the failure to not finish her lift at the 2016 Rio Olympics propelled her to put in more effort.

"I had worked really hard for Rio, but failed badly. It was not my day. It was then that I decided I will fulfill my dream of winning an Olympic medal for the country. What I couldn't do in Rio, I covered it in Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo, where I am right now, it's because of Rio. It took lots of hard work in reaching here."

