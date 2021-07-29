Archer Deepika Kumari, shooter Manu Bhaker, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler PV Sindhu and many more will represent India on day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. Boxer Simranjit Kaur and equestarian rider, Fouuad Mirza will make their Olympic debuts.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Olympics has picked up the pace for India with weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai winning silver on July 24, along with Men's Hockey Team and shuttler PV Sindhu both storming into quarterfinals today (July 29).

So that you don't miss out on the excitement and enthusiasm, here is India's Olympic schedule for July 30:

Deepika Kumari, the World No. 1 archer will take on ROC's Ksenia Perova in the women's Round of 16 at 6 am. If she gets through successive rounds, finals will take place at 1.15 PM.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who posted a competitive score in the precision qualification of the women's 25m pistol, will move to the rapid qualification at 5.30 am. Along with Bhaker, shooter Rahi Sarnobat will hope to bounce back.

In addition, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will face world championships bronze-medallist Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-finals of the women’s 69kg category at 8.48 am. If she wins the bout, she will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal at her maiden Olympics. Sprinter Dutee Chand will also be seen in action in the women's 100m Round 1 at 8.45 am.

Shuttler PV Sindhu will continue her quest for successive Olympic medals as she will take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals at 1.15 pm.

Along with this boxer Simranjit Kaur and equestarian rider, Fouuad Mirza will make their Olympic debuts at 8.18 am and 2 pm respectively.

Furthermore, men's 3000m steeplechase and 400m hurdles will take place at 6.17 am and 8.27 respectively. On the other hand, mixed 4x400m relay is scheduled for 4.42 PM.

Talking about hockey, Men's Pool A: India vs Japan will start at 3 PM and Women's Pool A: India vs Ireland at 8.15 AM. Finally, sailing events are scheduled to take place at 8.35 AM (Women's Laser Radial), 8.35 AM (Men's 49er), and 11.05 AM (Men's Laser Standard).

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team stormed into the Olympic Games quarterfinal with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match on May 29. Also, shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games to enter the quarterfinals.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha