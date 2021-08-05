On Friday the Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in their bronze medal hockey match. Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will also be in action on Friday.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: August 5 will be remembered as no ordinary day in history as the Indian men’s hockey team made India proud by securing a bronze medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4. Having witnessed the best performances Indian fans look forward to many more victories by Team India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Here is India's schedule for August 6 at Tokyo Olympics:

On Friday the Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in their bronze medal hockey match. Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will also be in action on Friday. She remains a contender for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women’s competition.

Athletics: Gurpreet Singh in Men’s 50km race will walk final at 2:00 AM IST.

Golf: Diksha Dagar in women’s Round 3 will perform at 5:29 AM IST. Aditi Ashok will also compete in women’s Round 3 at 5:48 AM IST.

Hockey: India in women’s bronze medal match will compete against Great Britain at 7:00 AM IST.

Wrestling: Another medal can be added to India’s tally when wrestler Bajrang Punia makes his Olympic debut against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. The two-time Asian champion from India is placed second in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling category.

Wrestling: In addition, Seema Bisla will also be making her Olympic debut in wrestling. She will compete against Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the round of 16 of the women’s 50kg freestyle.

Athletics: Apart from this, race walkers Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami, and Gurpreet Singh will be in action along with the men’s 4x400m relay team.

We wish Team India good luck!

Posted By: Sugandha Jha