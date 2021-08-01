Following her outstanding victory, several prominent people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated the 26-year-old, saying the whole country is proud of her achievement.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history as she won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Following her outstanding victory, several prominent people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated the 26-year-old, saying the whole country is proud of her achievement.

"We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Sindhu and said that she "has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication, and excellence". "PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic Games. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," he tweeted.

Apart from PM Modi and President Kovind, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Sindhu, saying women have been taking equal parts in every sector of society. He also said that Sindhu's victory indicates that the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just not a slogan but an emotion that is doing well in society.

"Smashing victory for PV Sindhu, she has made India proud. She has done it twice, the second athlete to do so. Today she was dominating in the game. One after the other, whether Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu and now we're also expecting (a medal) from Lovlina," he said.

Sindhu on Sunday scripted history as she won a Bronze medal in the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She defeated He Bing Jiao of China 21-13 and 21-15 and won her Bronze medal.

Earlier on Saturday, she had lost the semi-final match to world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying by 18-21 and 12-21 in two straight games.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen