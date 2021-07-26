The day started with India’s first ever win in the discipline of fencing with C.A. Bhavani Devi, who is also the first ever Indian athlete in Fencing to ever qualify for Olympics.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes continue to expand their horizons while making the country realise its potential in various Olympic sports. The day started with India’s first ever win in the discipline of fencing with C.A. Bhavani Devi, who is also the first ever Indian athlete in Fencing to ever qualify for Olympics. After defeating Tunisia’s N. Ben Azizi by a stunning 15-3 domination in the opener match, Bhavani suffered a 15-7 loss against France’s Manon Brunet and thus her Tokyo campaign ended on Monday itself. Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi, commonly known as Bhavani Devi, is supported by GoSports Foundation through the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme

In Men’s Archery team event, India pulled off a 6-2 win against Kazakhstan to reach the Quarter-final. In the quarter final, India’s Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will face South Korea, an Archery powerhouse of the world who have won all the Gold medals in Archery till now in Tokyo.

In Table Tennis, India’s victorious run continues. After Manika Batra, India’s Sharath Kamal also stormed into the third round of his Men’s Table tennis singles, by claiming a 4-2 win against Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia. Kamal will next face China’s Ma Long in round three on Tuesday. However, after a splendid show of stamina and grit in Round 1 match, paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee crashed out of Olympics after a 0-4 loss in women's singles Round 2 against Portugal's Fu Yu.

For the rest of the day, in Tennis Sumit Nagal will be up against Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles second round. The Indian women's hockey team, after losing their Olympics opener to the Netherlands, will be up against Germany in their Pool A match. The World number 64 paddler Manika Batra, after defeating the World number 32 in round 2 of Women’s Table Tennis singles, will be aiming to script the history by punching above her weight in her contest against World number 16, Sofia Polcanova of Austria.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma