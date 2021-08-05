Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Bronze Medal win at the Tokyo Olympics started off celebrations across the country with people dancing off their happiness after a medal at the Olympic Games.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Thursday ended its 41-year-old medal drought at the Olympic games after the Men's Hockey team crushed Germany to clinch a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India defeated Germany 5-4 with one of the most stunning comebacks in the third and fourth quarters after the Men in Blue were pushed back 3-1 in the first 2 quarters of the game.

India's Bronze Medal win at the Tokyo Olympics started off celebrations across the country with people dancing off their happiness after a medal at the Olympic Games. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed, family members and neighbours of hockey player Nilakanta Sharma in Imphal dancing as they celebrate the victory of team India in Men's Hockey.

#Tokyo2020 | Family members and neighbours of hockey player #NilakantaSharma in Imphal dance as they celebrate the victory of team India in Men's Hockey.



India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey against Germany in Tokyo #Olympics





#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany.





Reacting to India's emphatic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian team and termed the win as Historic, which will be etched in the memories of the entire nation forever.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.





"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team", PM Modi said.

