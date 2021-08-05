New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Inda Men's Hockey Team's historic Bronze medal win against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, ending 41-year-old wait for a medal in Hockey at the Olympic Games. India had won its last medal, a Gold, at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980. Reacting to the emphatic win, PM Modi said that this win will remain etched in the memories of the entire nation.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team", PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience and determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Congratulating Team India, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men's Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team and tweeted, "This BRONZE is our GOLD! Our Hockey Men's Team mesmerised as they registered a spectacular victory at #TokyoOlympics2020 winning a medal after 41 years!"

"Heartiest Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team for this spectacular win against Germany & winning the bronze for country in #TokyoOlympics! It is a great moment for Indian hockey and the team has brought glory to the nation. Proud of all the players!" Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Brilliant in Blue Congratulations Indian Men's #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also called it a “big moment. “Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" he tweeted.

Apart from Political Heavyweights, the Men's Hockey also received congratulatory messages from other fraternities including the Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir led the wishes, calling the win "bigger than any World Cup".

Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to congratulate the team on a stunning comeback. He called the bronze medal win, a landmark day for Indian hockey.

See other reactions here:

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch. The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.

